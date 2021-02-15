BizTech Share

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO | Money Talks

For the first time in its 26-year history, the World Trade Organization will be led by a woman. Nigeria's former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured support from all member states of the global trade regulator. She'll take office as calls increase for an overhaul of international trade rules. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Scott Morris joined us now from Washington. He's a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and specialises in governance issues at international institutions like the World Trade Organization.