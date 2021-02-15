POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Legal issues still stalk former president after impeachment | Money Talks
Donald Trump can lay claim to another historic, albeit dubious, achievement. He's the first US president to be acquitted in an impeachment trial TWICE. But he's not in the clear yet. As Paolo Montecillo reports, Trump still faces legal troubles that could hound him well into retirement. For more, we spoke to Scott Lucas. He's a professor of international politics and American Studies at the University of Birmingham. #LegalIssues #Impeachment #DonaldTrump
February 15, 2021
