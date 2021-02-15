POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protest movement wins Kosovo elections
02:27
World
Protest movement wins Kosovo elections
For the second time in two years, Kosovo's left-leaning Self-Determination Movement has won the country's parliamentary elections. But this time, it’s secured the most number of seats of any political party in Kosovo’s history - and is close to being able to govern in its own right. But Kosovo’s political dramas are far from over. #Kosovo - Also available on TRT World - Queen Elizabeth lobbied against law revealing her private wealth 👉http://trt.world/fvfs
February 15, 2021
