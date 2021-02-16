World Share

Are neighboring countries interfering in Somalia’s election?

The UN Security Council is urging Somalia to resolve an election crisis. A presidential vote was meant to take place earlier this month, but it did not take place because of disputes over the electoral process. There are fears terrorist groups could exploit the deadlock. Afyare Abdi Elmi from Qatar University explains whether neighboring countries are interfering and what impact a delayed election will have. #Somalia #Election #Alshabab