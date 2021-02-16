World Share

BELARUS PROTESTS: Is the revolution over?

The man known as Europe's last dictator says he will step down if protests in Belarus against his rule are called off. But can President Alexander Lukashenko be believed? He's promised constitutional changes as well - a move dismissed by the opposition as a sham. Guests: Yauheni Preiherman Director, Minsk Dialogue Council Hanna Liubakova Journalist Franak Viačorka Advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya