POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia mulls law to make internet giants pay for content | Money Talks
06:36
BizTech
Australia mulls law to make internet giants pay for content | Money Talks
Google and Facebook are threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law that would force digital platforms to pay news outlets for carrying their content. Google has agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars to Australian media companies.. but it says these deals should not be mandated by the government, which is currently debating the legislation. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the tussle is threatening thousands of small businesses that rely on the internet to find clients. We got more from Steve Keen, who's an economist and honorary professor at University College London. He joins us now from Bangkok. #Australia #Google #Facebook
February 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?