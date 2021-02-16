POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey demands the US come clean on PKK support
Turkey demands the US come clean on PKK support
The Turkish government says it will expand counterterrorism operations, and calls on the US and other Western allies to stop supporting #PKK and other terror groups. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv
February 16, 2021
