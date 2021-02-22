POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Newsmakers Speaks With Somalia’s Foreign Minister
26:25
World
The Newsmakers Speaks With Somalia’s Foreign Minister
On February 8th President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term came to an end, but there’s still been no election in Somalia. Central and regional governments have failed to agree on how to hold the vote and now there’s a dispute over who’s in charge of the country. President Farmajo thinks he’s still calling the shots, but the opposition no longer recognises his authority. So what will it take to break the deadlock? Guests: Mohamed Abdirizak Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hodan Isse Former First Lady of the Puntland State of Somalia Abdi Aynte Former Senior Advisor to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
February 22, 2021
