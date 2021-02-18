POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German Turkish mother demands return of daughter kidnapped by PKK
01:51
World
German Turkish mother demands return of daughter kidnapped by PKK
A German Turkish mother whose daughter was kidnapped by the #PKK terrorist organisation in Berlin continues to protest in front of the German Chancellery. - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s Deep Dive takes a deeper look at important topics and issues that shape our world. We will aim to unpack these subjects paying close attention to nuance, context and detail. 👉http://trt.world/ffjx
February 18, 2021
