BizTech Share

Hong Kong eases COVID-19 restrictions, reopens its economy | Money Talks

Social distancing measures have been relaxed as Hong Kong finally gets a handle on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants will be allowed to open later and serve larger groups. But technology designed to try and keep track of potential virus outbreaks, has sparked worry among some about privacy, just as more pro-democracy figures go to trial over protests in the city. Joel Flynn sent us this update. #HongKong #COVID19 #HKeconomy