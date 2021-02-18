POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong eases COVID-19 restrictions, reopens its economy | Money Talks
02:04
BizTech
Hong Kong eases COVID-19 restrictions, reopens its economy | Money Talks
Social distancing measures have been relaxed as Hong Kong finally gets a handle on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants will be allowed to open later and serve larger groups. But technology designed to try and keep track of potential virus outbreaks, has sparked worry among some about privacy, just as more pro-democracy figures go to trial over protests in the city. Joel Flynn sent us this update. #HongKong #COVID19 #HKeconomy
February 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?