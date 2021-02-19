World Share

Remembering Hanau terror attack one year on

A year ago, Germany was shaken by one of its worst far-right terror attacks. A racist gunman murdered nine young people in #Hanau, including four Turks, before killing his mother and ultimately himself. And the families of victims blame not only the terrorist but also a chain of police failures.