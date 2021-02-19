POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Two-State Solution for Cyprus? | Is the US Siding with the PKK Terrorists?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a two-state solution is the only option to resolve the decades-old Cyprus issue. Following the recent discovery of ample energy reserves on the island, the seemingly unresolvable peace process has come to the fore again. New UN-sponsored talks are planned for next month, but will the parties involved agree on a solution? Plus, the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group in Iraq caused a diplomatic rift between Turkey and the US. Erdogan criticised Washington for backing the terror groups YPG and PYD, forcing the US to clarify its position on the latest act of terror. Will this latest atrocity be a wake-up call for the Biden administration about addressing its direct support to terror groups that are attacking a NATO ally? Guests: Ersin Tatar President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
February 19, 2021
