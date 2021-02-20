POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Biden says US commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'
02:15
World
President Biden says US commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'
The United States is returning to the world stage. President Joe Biden has promised to actively re-engage with old allies and multilateral institutions, to confront global challenges like COVID-19 and the climate crisis. He was speaking virtually at the Munich Security Conference. It was Biden's first significant foreign policy speech. #NATO - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?