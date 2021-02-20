POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
23:50
World
Iranians will head to the polls in June to elect a new leader, and the lead-up features a familiar face. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s two presidential terms were marred by sanctions in response to his country’s nuclear program. We sit down with Iran’s former hardline president and ask him if he is hopeful a new page can be turned with an old foe. #MahmoudAhmadinejad - Also available on TRT World - Jewish converts to Islam on the rise as Israeli group vows to show ‘a way out’ 👉http://trt.world/ffrn
February 20, 2021
