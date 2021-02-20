World Share

Far-Right Recruiters Target Online Gamers

Lockdowns caused by the pandemic have left young people with a lot of time on their hands. Researchers are discovering disturbing trends, where far-right #extremist groups, are monitoring online gaming chats, to recruit new followers. Two cases raised particular concern in the UK. Several teenage boys who were radicalized online, ended up being charged with acts of terrorism and being part of neo-Nazi groups. But this is not just a UK problem. We look at how teens are being impacted globally.