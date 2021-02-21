World Share

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open title

Serbia's Novak #Djokovic defeats Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title in a serious setback for younger generation of tennis players.