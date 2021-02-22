What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Protesters in Somalia vow to continue rallies after polling delay

Protesters in Somalia are vowing to continue with rallies amid growing anger over delayed elections. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term was supposed to come to an end on February the 8th, but lawmakers have failed to reach a consensus on how the voting should be carried out. Ilyas Hassan, a member of Somalia's upper house of parliament, explains. #Somalia #Farmaajo #Elections