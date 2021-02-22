World Share

Georgia’s Political Crisis | Myanmar on Strike

It's not every day a leader resigns in support of a rival, but that's what's happened in Tbilisi, Georgia. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia quit over plans to arrest opposition leader Nika Melia. The head of the opposition United National Movement is accused of organising mass violence during anti-government protests in 2019, but Gakharia has warned detaining his opponent could cause further political instability. Melia was one of the most outspoken critics of last year's parliamentary elections claiming the poll was rigged. Since then there's been months of protests demanding Georgia hold a rerun. But will a new vote be enough to bring some stability back to the country? Guests: Tengiz Pkhaladze Former Advisor to the President of Georgia Giorgi Badridze Senior Fellow at Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies Eka Gigauri Executive Director of Transparency International Georgia On February 1 Myanmar's military seized power. Now businesses are on strike and hundreds of thousands are demanding the army restore the country's elected government. Will the mass movement force the military to back down? Or will they double down? Phil Robertson Human Rights Watch’s Deputy Director for Asia