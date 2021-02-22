BizTech Share

UK's COVID-19 Recovery Trial expands to Nepal, Indonesia | Money Talks

We've been hearing much news about vaccines to prevent COVID-19 but what about treatments for people who unfortunately already have the disease? The largest clinical trials worldwide is The Recovery Trial in the UK, which is now being expanded to include patients from Indonesia and Nepal. The trial discovered the benefit of the steroid dexamethasone in reducing deaths. And has since learned that adding another drug improves outcomes even more. This research is thanks to hospital patients who are willing to try out these new treatments, as our health Correspondent, Nicola Hill, has been finding out. #UKrecovery #ClinicalTrials #CoronavirusPatients