Businesses shut in Myanmar as labour unions observe strike | Money Talks

Anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar are swelling, with tens of thousands of people disregarding government threats of a violent crackdown to join the movement. Labour unions observed a countrywide strike on Monday. And as Mobin Nasir reports, protesters are taking aim at the economic interests of the junta. For more on this, Doctor Gareth Price joined us from London. He's a senior research fellow of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House who has been following developments in Myanmar. #Myanmar #AntiCoupDemonstrations #Junta