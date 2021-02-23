BizTech Share

Texas electricity bill topped $50.6B during snowstorm | Money Talks

The lights are back on in most of Texas, days after unprecedented cold weather resulted in power outages in millions of homes. But the misery is far from over. Many residents in the Lone Star state have been receiving electricity bills for thousands of dollars. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's the result of a system that works well most of the time, but puts consumers at the mercy of companies when emergencies hit. #Texas #ElectricityBill #SnowStorm