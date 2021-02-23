POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Provocation from Greek warplanes on Turkish research vessel
02:53
World
Provocation from Greek warplanes on Turkish research vessel
Four Greek airforce F-16 fighter jets have flown low over a Turkish seismic research vessel operating in the northern Aegean. The jets dropped anti-radar countermeasures near the ship and flew as low as 1,000 metres. Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar says the harassment of the Turkish research mission is part of a pattern of Greek provocation. Rear Admiral Deniz Kutluk has more. #Greekjets #Provocation #Turkishresearchship
February 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?