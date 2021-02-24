POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa scraps income tax hikes amid pandemic | Money Talks
Turning to South Africa now, where President Cyril Rama-posa's administration is pressing pause on income tax increases, despite concerns over the rising amount of debt held by the state. In a speech to parliament, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the priority would be addressing the continent's worst outbreak of COVID-19. To that end, Mboweni says the government plans to spend more than 700-million dollars over the next three years to buy vaccines. He says higher spending will help Africa's most industrialised economy grow more than 3-percent this year, after last year's contraction of 7-percent. #SouthAfrica #Budget #TaxCollection
February 24, 2021
