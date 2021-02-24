First WHO shipment of free vaccines arrives in Ghana | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ghana has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme, which aims to distribute free injections to low and middle- income countries. On Wednesday, 600-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca drug arrived in the capital, Accra. Front-line workers will receive the doses first, followed by the elderly. But even with the WHO's help, there may not be enough to immunise the majority of Ghana's 31-million residents. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the rest of Africa is also facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. For more, we spoke to Tarik Jasarevic in Geneva. He's a spokesperson for the World Health Organization. Also with us Doctor Andrea Feigl. She's the founder and CEO of the Health Finance Institute in Washington. #WHO #Vaccines #Ghana
February 24, 2021
