Trump to announce he's still in charge of the Republicans

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to proclaim he’s still in charge of the Republican Party when he addresses a conservative conference in Florida at the weekend. Trump may also announce plans to put himself forward as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential race. But, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, a potentially damaging split has emerged among Republicans between those who support Trump and those who want to see the back of him.