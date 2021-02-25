POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey begins 10-day drills in Mediterranean and Aegean seas
04:47
World
Turkey begins 10-day drills in Mediterranean and Aegean seas
Turkey is conducting a ten-day long Naval exercises in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas starting on Thursday. The drills will involve 87 warships and other military hardwire. Ankara is asserting what it sees as its legitimate rights in the area. Retired Admiral Cem Gurdeniz explains the significance of the Turkey's Blue Homeland doctrine. #Turkey #Mediterranean #BlueHomelanddoctrine
February 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?