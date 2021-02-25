World Share

Armenian armed forces demand resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan

Armenia’s armed forces are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government. Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year. We speak to the Director of the Regional Studies Center, an independent think tank in Armenia Richard Giragosian about the mood in the country. #NikolPashinyan #resignation #armedforces