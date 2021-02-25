POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Armenian armed forces demand resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan
06:21
World
Armenian armed forces demand resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan
Armenia’s armed forces are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government. Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year. We speak to the Director of the Regional Studies Center, an independent think tank in Armenia Richard Giragosian about the mood in the country. #NikolPashinyan #resignation #armedforces
February 25, 2021
