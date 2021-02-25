World Share

BIDEN’S NATO PLEDGE What does it mean for Europe?

After four years of US conflict with NATO under former president Donald Trump, the new President Joe Biden is looking to re-build ties with Europe and strengthen the transatlantic alliance. GUESTS: Jamie Shea Former NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General Rafaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI Thomas Sutton Professor of Political Science at Baldwin Wallace University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.