Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan faces protests, calls to resign

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is hearing renewed calls to step down. Pashinyan has dismissed statements by his army chief, whom he sacked on Wednesday. Pashinyan has described the challenge to his leadership as an attempted coup. Richard Giragosian, Director of the Regional Studies Center in Armenia, weighs in on the current situation in the country. #Armenia #Pashinyan #OnikGasparyan