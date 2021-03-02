BizTech Share

‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero’s Daughter Talks to The Newsmakers

Paul Rusesabagina inspired the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, but now the man many see as a hero is facing a series of charges including financing terrorism and murder. Are the charges against him justified, or is he being targeted for his criticism of President Paul Kagame? Guests: Carine Kanimba Daughter of Paul Rusesabagina Philip Clark International Politics Professor at SOAS University Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza Lawyer and Political Analyst