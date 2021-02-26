South African events, arts industries call for state relief | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's finance minister has laid out a budget that he says will ease financial pressures on households and businesses during the pandemic. It allocates 870-million dollars for job creation, at a time when around one-third of workers are unemployed. Tito Mboweni has also announced the government won't substantially increase personal or corporate taxes. Some of the sectors calling for relief from the state have been the events, arts and entertainment industries. Ntshepeng Motema reports on how they've been impacted by COVID-19. #SouthAfrica #Budget #SmallBusinesses
February 26, 2021
