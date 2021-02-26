Israel says Pfizer-BioNTech shot reduces infections by 94% | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel is on track to lift all social distancing restrictions in the coming months thanks to a world-leading roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. Officials have distributed injections made by Moderna and Pfizer- BioNTech, which is proving to be as good as the trials have promised. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the government's been happy to ignore a large part of the population. For mor on this we spoke to to Middle East analyst Meir Javedanfar, who joins us from Tel Aviv. #Israel #Vaccinations #PfizerBioNTech
February 26, 2021
