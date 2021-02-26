POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
05:36
World
US carries out air strikes targeting Iranian-backed militia in Syria
The US military has launched air strikes in Syria targeting facilities used by the Iranian backed militia groups. Multiple militia sites located at the border control point have been destroyed. The Pentagon says the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack against US forces in Iraq earlier this year. Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communication at Tehran University, explains. #Syria #airstrikes #JoeBiden
February 26, 2021
