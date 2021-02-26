World Share

At least 17 killed in US air strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

Local sources in Syria are reporting that at least 17 people have been killed in US air strikes in the east of the country. The US military targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon says the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack against US forces and contractors in Northern Iraq earlier this month. Professor at Tehran University Mohammad Marandi explains. #Syria #Iranbackedmilitia #Biden