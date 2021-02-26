World Share

Eritrean troops accused of crimes against humanity

Amnesty International says Eritrean troops are responsible for gunning down hundreds of unarmed Ethiopian citizens in November. The rights group says the mass killings in Axum in the Tigray region amount to crimes against humanity. Amnesty says its findings are based on interviews with survivors, witnesses and refugees who fled to Sudan. For more analysis, we speak to Amnesty International's researcher for Ethiopia Fisseha Tekle. #Ethiopia #Eritreantroops #massacre