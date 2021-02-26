POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eritrean troops accused of crimes against humanity
03:57
World
Eritrean troops accused of crimes against humanity
Amnesty International says Eritrean troops are responsible for gunning down hundreds of unarmed Ethiopian citizens in November. The rights group says the mass killings in Axum in the Tigray region amount to crimes against humanity. Amnesty says its findings are based on interviews with survivors, witnesses and refugees who fled to Sudan. For more analysis, we speak to Amnesty International's researcher for Ethiopia Fisseha Tekle. #Ethiopia #Eritreantroops #massacre
February 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?