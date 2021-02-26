POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghan woman may face arson charges after suicide attempt in Greece
03:40
World
A pregnant refugee woman who set herself on fire may face charges of arson in Greece. The unnamed Afghan woman tried to kill herself after Greek authorities banned her from traveling to Germany due to her advanced pregnancy. Human rights groups have blamed Greece's management of asylum policy for contributing to a mental health crisis that has led to suicides and suicide attempts in refugee camps. Belkis Wille, a senior researcher with the Conflict and Crisis division at Human Rights Watch, explains more. #Afghanwoman #Refugee #Greece
February 26, 2021
