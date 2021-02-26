World Share

Afghan woman who set herself on fire in Lesvos may face arson charges

A pregnant Afghan refugee may be facing charges of arson in the Greek island of Lesvos, after trying to set herself on fire in a suicide attempt on Sunday. The unnamed 26-year-old woman was set to fly to Germany with her three other children when doctors at the camp advised her against taking the flight due to her advanced pregnancy. Devon Cone, senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International weighs in. #Afghanwoman #Greece #Refugees