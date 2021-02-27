World Share

How Will Turkey Achieve Its Space Ambitions?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled an ambitious 10-year space programme, which includes sending a spacecraft to the moon by 2023 and launching Turkish astronauts into space. It comes as the United States, China and the new kid on the block - the UAE, successfully sent probes to the red planet. Will Turkey be able to join this elite club of space explorers and how will it achieve it?