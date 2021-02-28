POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
J&J’s one-dose shot cleared, giving US third Covid-19 vaccine
The US now has a third vaccine to help bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. The country's drug regulator has granted emergency authorization to Johnson and Johnson for its single dose vaccine. The first shots could be administered as early as next week. It comes as congress moves one step closer to delivering more Covid-relief payments and unemployment benefits to Americans. NBC's Chris Pollone reports. #FDA
February 28, 2021
