Mosque Attack | Storyteller | Trailer
00:50
World
Mosque Attack | Storyteller | Trailer
A one hour documentary about a Turkish survivor of the New Zealand mosque attack. Temel Atacocugu is an incredible character who was shot nine times on that terrible day but somehow managed to survive - a miracle he puts down to his faith. His strength of spirit and good humour is really remarkable. The film crew follow him for a year as he recovers, receives his relatives from Turkey and even manages to make the trip to the Haj in Mecca.
March 1, 2021
