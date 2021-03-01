World Share

KOSOVO'S FUTURE: Can new leadership bring political stability?

Kosovo’s likely new leader is against rushing for any kind of long-term peace deal with Serbia. What’s that going to mean for a region with a very recent history of conflict? Albin Kurti’s win in Kosovo has raised questions once again about possible unification with neighbouring Albania. GUESTS Ardian Arifaj Advisor to Former President Hashim Thaci Engjellushe Morina Senior Policy Fellow at ECFR Timothy Less Researcher at University of Cambridge Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.