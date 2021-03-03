BizTech Share

$1.9T US aid bill moves to Senate after House approval | Money Talks

Global markets have rallied after US lawmakers moved one step closer to approving a fresh round of economic stimulus. The House of Representatives has approved the 1-point-9 trillion dollar proposal put forward by the White House, and it's expected to pass the Senate along party lines. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the package neglects one important concern, and is likely to disappoint progressives. We spoke Mickey Levy who joined us from New York. He's the chief US economist at Berenberg Capital Markets. #Senate #USstimulus #AidBill