Are early elections a possibility in Armenia?
03:40
World
Are early elections a possibility in Armenia?
Protesters in Armenia have stormed a government building as the political crisis grows over Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s handling of the recent the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Demonstrators forced their way into the building, demanding the PM’s resignation. Director of the Regional Studies Center in Armenia, Richard Giragosian, discusses the possibility of early elections in the country. #armenianelections
March 2, 2021
