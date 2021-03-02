World Share

UN says cutting Yemen aid is a 'death sentence'

The UN Secretary General has criticised the lack of humanitarian donations for Yemen. Antonio Guterres says the $1.7B pledged at a virtual conference hosted by Sweden and Switzerland is disappointing and could be a death sentence for many Yemenis. The UN was hoping to raise more than twice as much for the war-torn country. Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director at DAWN, Democracy for the Arab World Now, weighs in. #UNYemen