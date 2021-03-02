POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN says cutting Yemen aid is a 'death sentence'
03:28
World
UN says cutting Yemen aid is a 'death sentence'
The UN Secretary General has criticised the lack of humanitarian donations for Yemen. Antonio Guterres says the $1.7B pledged at a virtual conference hosted by Sweden and Switzerland is disappointing and could be a death sentence for many Yemenis. The UN was hoping to raise more than twice as much for the war-torn country. Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director at DAWN, Democracy for the Arab World Now, weighs in. #UNYemen
March 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?