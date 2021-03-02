World Share

UK VARIANT: Spreading worldwide?

Kent, famous for its farmland and fruit, is becoming better known worldwide for a nasty variant of the COVID-19 virus. As vaccines are rolled out across the globe, what do we know about this UK mutation; and what threat do it and other variants pose to an end to the pandemic? Guests: Professor Jonathan Stoye Virologist at Francis Crick Institute LOCATOR: LONDON Natasha Loder Health Policy Editor at The Economist LOCATOR: LONDON Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser LOCATOR: LONDON