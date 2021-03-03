BizTech Share

Berlin film festival taking place virtually during pandemic | Money Talks

One of Europe's biggest cinema showcases has kicked off - with no glitz and little hype. Due to the pandemic, Germany's Berlinale film festival is being held as an industry- only online event. It's the only big film festival that usually admits the public to its screenings, so the restricted access is a major blow for movie fans. But as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, organisers have come up with a solution. #BerlinFilmFestival #Pandemic #Cinemas