Videoconferencing app sees record profit thanks to pandemic | Money Talks
06:30
BizTech
Shares in the video conferencing app Zoom have rallied after the firm reported record revenues and profits for 2020. Its earnings shattered analyst expectations, as the pandemic turned what had been a little-known service into an indispensable tool for governments and companies alike. And investors are optimistic the Zoom boom will continue in coming months, even as the world starts to turn the corner on the pandemic. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Zoom #VideoConferencingApp #VirtualMeetings
March 3, 2021
