BizTech Share

Texas to lift all COVID-19 restrictions despite rising cases | Money Talks

The US state of Texas has disregarded doctors' advice and announced it's lifting all social distancing rules from next Wednesday, even as it reports thousands of coronavirus cases each day. Authorities say the move will revive the Lone Star state's economy.. and comes as President Joe Biden announces there'll be enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we spoke to Joann Weiner, economics professor at George Washington University. #Texas #COVID19 #SocialDistancingRegulations