Iran nuclear deal: Can the EU be a peace broker?

It’s insisting that US sanctions are lifted before it abandons the programme. Is the EU capable of bringing the two sides together again? Seyed Hossein Mousavian Nuclear Policy Specialist at Princeton University Amanda Paul Senior Policy Analyst at Europe Policy Centre Klaus Larres Professor of History and International Affairs Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.