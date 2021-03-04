World Share

Does Myanmar have the only fascist military in the region?

According to the UN, Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people on Wednesday when they opened fire on protesters. It’s been described it as the ‘bloodiest day’ since the coup took place on February 1. The protesters are demanding the restoration of democracy. Kyaw Win, founder and executive director of Burma Human Rights Network, says Myanmar’s army is the only fascist military remaining in the region since World War II. #Myanmarmilitary